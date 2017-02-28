Anti-social youths issued with warnings from police

Youths causing trouble for people and to bus drivers around the area of the bus station in Todmorden have been issued with warnings from the police.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team has increased patrols in the area as they conducted enquiries to establish who the people responsible were.

PCSO Paul Balson has started issuing those people identified with letters informing them that their behaviour will not be tolerated and the consequences if they are found be behaving in this manner again.

A spokesperson for the team said: “These letters are issued to their parents/guardians in person and they are informed of the behaviour their child has been taken part in.

“As you can imagine they are not happy to find out what they have been doing while out with their friends.

“There were two issued on Sunday and there are a number more being issued in the coming days due to the parents not being available.

“Anti social behaviour will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in a robust manner.”