Appeal to find missing Todmorden man

Police are appealing for help to help find a missing man from Todmorden who was last seen yesterday Tuesday) afternoon.

Thomas Cannon, 36, was last seen at 4.01pm at Woodbine Terrace, Todmorden. He is believed to be in the Todmorden area.

He is described as white with grey, balding hair. When last seen he was wearing chinos and a white, blue and black checked shirt (predominantly white).

Anyone who sees Mr Cannon is asked not to approach him directly but to contact police on 999 quoting log 1204 of Tuesday July 18.