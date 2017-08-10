Calderdale police hunt launched to find violent robber who punched, kicked and stole from man

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Lloyd Long, who robbed a man, to get in contact.

Michael Lloyd Long, aged 29, was tried, found guilty and sentenced in his absence at Bradford Crown Court for his part in a robbery in Sowerby Bridge in 2015.

He and Lewis Marsden (24) assaulted a 52-year-old man on Tuel Lane around midnight on Thursday, March 12, 2015. The victim was left with facial injuries following the incident where Marsden and Long kicked and punched the victim to the floor, before stealing his wallet and mobile phone.

Long did not attend court during any part of the trial.

The pair were found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, and Marsden sentenced the same day to five years in prison. Long was sentenced in his absence to six years.

PC James of Calderdale CID said: “Long is believed to have contacts across West Yorkshire and has been convicted and sentenced in his absence for a violent offence.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in contact so justice can be served.”

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Michael Long is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13150101217. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.