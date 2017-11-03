Hebden Bridge canal towpath assault claims - police issue social media statement

West Yorkshire Police have issued through its West Yorkshire Police - Calderdale Valleys Facebook page on social media a statement querying rumours of a number of attacks and assaults on the Rochdale Canal towpath at Hebden Bridge.

Officers have been receiving inquiries and seen social media reports referring to such incidents taking place but say they have not had such incidents reported to them - but do encourage anyone who may have been subject to such an incident to come forward.

The full text of the police’s social media statement is: “Calderdale officers have received a number of enquiries regarding reported incidents near to the canal in the Hebden Bridge and the surrounding area.

“We are also aware of social media posts about the same issue.

“We have not had any reports of incidents as described on social media reported to us and would urge any victims who have been attacked but not reported it to come forward so we can investigate and where appropriate, take action.”