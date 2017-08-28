Murder investigation launched after body of woman, 23, found

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to a property on Oxford Lane, Siddal, at around 3.15pm yesterday (Sunday) and discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman inside.

Forensics officers enter the house where a 23-year-old woman was found dead in Halifax, West Yorks., August 28 2017. See (Ross Parry)

Police said two men, aged 27 and 26-years-old, were yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds.

A post mortem will now be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The woman, named locally as Jessica King, was a mum-of-two who gave birth to a new baby in March, according to neighbours.

She has been described as a "nice, normal mum" by residents in the street where she lived.

Rita Martin, 58, lives opposite the property where Jessica's body was found, with her elderly father, Charles Shaw, 88, and said the community was in shock at the murder.

Rita said: "Jess was such a nice girl. She had an older daughter, about four-years-old I think, who used to wave and say hello to my dad all the time.

"That's how we got talking and I used to speak to her often. She was just a nice, normal mum.

"I just can't take it in. The whole community is extremely saddened by what's happened."

Rita said Jess was the first and only occupant of the new build house that had been built two years ago on Oxford lane, Siddal.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police have launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Siddall.

“Officers have made two arrests in connection with the investigation and those men remain in custody for questioning. I am still very much appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen suspicious behaviour outside the address to come forwards.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime number 13170395685.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.