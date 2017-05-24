Police in Manchester 'confident' on identities of 22 killed in terror attack

POLICE today said they are "confident" they know the identities of all 22 people who died in Monday night's terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement this afternoon (Weds May 24) said: "We are now confident that we know who all the people are who sadly lost their lives in the attack at Manchester Arena.

"We have made contact with all of the families and our specially trained officers are supporting them.

"Due to the number of victims, forensic post-mortems are likely to take four to five days. After this we will be in a position to formally name the victims with guidance from the coroner."