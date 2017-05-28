Search

WATCH: What you should do during a terrorist attack

Run, hide, tell... police instructions on what to do during a firearms attack.

This police video gives instructions on how to stay safe during a terrorist attack involving firearms and other weapons.

It has been shared on social media by police forces across Yorkshire and the rest of the UK during the last few days.