CROWS build new boardwalk across lane

Volunteers have made it easier to walk along Dicks Lane from Cragg Vale to Stoodley Pike, which is notoriously muddy.

With funding from Calderdale Highways and CROWS volunteers, the route is now open to walkers again.

Volunteers laid a series of boardwalks and a stone causeway which will take you across very boggy parts.

Richard Peters from CROWS said: “Its so good to have this important route open after so long. We couldn’t have done it without the funding or the help of so many people, who we can’t thank enough.”