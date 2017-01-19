Delightful home in Todmorden with award winning gardens

A semi-detached property situated in an elevated position with amazing views across the valley.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor: fully glazed conservatory that runs the full width of the house with seating areas to enjoy the views over the front garden and across the valley; formal entrance hall and staircase to the first floor; lounge with gas fire to the chimney breast with tiled hearth; dining room with decorative fireplace; fully fitted kitchen with breakfast bar and quarry tiled flooring; just off the kitchen is a useful utility room fitted with more wall and base units, a door leads out to the garden; downstairs WC.

To the first floor: landing with loft access; three bedrooms and a modern house bathroom with a panelled P-shaped bath with shower over and curved glass shower screen.

Above the detached garage is a room of the same size which is used as an aviary by the current owners but could have various uses.

To the front of the house is a terraced garden with a path leading to the front entrance and mature planted beds. A driveway providing off road parking leads to the garage.

A private lawned garden to the rear has planted borders and beds, various seating areas, mature trees and a vegetable patch. The rear garden has won Gold awards in the Todmorden in Bloom competition.

Price: £275,000

Agent: www.jgreenwoodproperties.co.uk