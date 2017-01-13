Disruption on roads and a high school closed as snow hits Calderdale

There’s disruption on the roads this morning after snow hit Calderdale this morning.

Here’s how buses are affected:

20 not serving Rye Lane.

21 is terminating at the top of Hanson Lane and diverting back down Pellon Lane, due to amount of snow on Court Lane.

343 not serving Whetherhill. From Lindley is diverting down East Street back on to the A629.

500 only running between Keighley & Haworth - no service to Oxenhope or HebdenBridge.

553 service will not be able to serve Fountain Head Village. Terminating on Pellon Lane.

561/562 not serving Norland.

577 not serving Boulderclough and possibly not Hubberton due to snow.

X58 terminating at Riponden due to heavy snow at the White house . Not going to Rochdale.

All Calderdale’s main routes were salted at 4am. Gritters were then reloaded and sent back onto primary roads until they are clear.

Todmorden High School is also closed.