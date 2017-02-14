Do you have what it takes to become an on-call firefighter?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is searching for people to support their community by becoming an on-call firefighter.

Fire stations in some of West Yorkshire’s more rural communities, towns and villages are looking to recruit firefighters to work on a standby basis.

One of those fire stations is Mytholmroyd.

Nick Smith, area manager in charge of operations response, said: “Our on-call firefighters are ordinary people who are passionate about helping their community, but who do an extraordinary job in protecting their community.

“They show incredible commitment, not only for making themselves available to respond to emergencies, but also in ensuring their fitness and skills are maintained at the highest level.

“Do something extraordinary and become an on-call firefighter.”

On-call firefighters are paid to work on a standby system, sometimes as a second job.

They respond to a pager, either from home or from work and must live or work within one mile of the fire station or be able to reach their station within five minutes of receiving an emergency call.

The recruiting stations predominantly need daytime cover between 8am and 5pm and some weekend cover.

On-call firefighters must complete the same training and attend the same range of incidents as full-time firefighters, who are based at a fire station 24 hours a day.

The on-call contracts are flexible so that people with family and other work commitments also have an opportunity to apply.

An open day has been organised at Mytholmroyd Fire Station, Burnley Road, where anyone interested can go along for a chat about the role, requirements, hours and salary.

It will be held on February 17 and 18 between 12 noon and 4pm.