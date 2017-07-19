Doncaster Racecourse set for a spectacular August with Ocean Colour Scene & Texas to perform at music live festival

Doncaster Racecourse has announced two further top acts for its summer festival of music – the 2017 Sun Bets Music Live! Racedays in August will see Ocean Colour Scene take to the stage after racing ends on Saturday August 5 with Texas performing a fortnight later on Saturday 19 August 19.

During the height of their fame in the 90’s British rock band Ocean Colour Scene achieved five Top 10 albums and six Top 10 singles. Masters of music in the Britpop scene Ocean Colour Scene supported top acts such as Paul Weller and Oasis and received international acclaim for their second album Moseley Shoals. The band continue to enjoy sell out crowds and will be paying homage to their Moseley Shoals album plus many more of their renowned singles at Doncaster Racecourse on August 5.

Pop rock band Texas will provide the live entertainment following the conclusion of an action-packed day’s racing at the Sun Bets Music Live Raceday on Saturday August 19. Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri the critically acclaimed band have sold over 40 million records and have notched up 13 UK Top Ten singles, three UK number one albums and eight UK Top Ten albums over an incredible music career. The Scottish rockers have added this exclusive Doncaster date to their European tour, which follows the release of their latest album ‘Jump on Board’.

Abby Chandler, Head of Marketing at Doncaster Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome two huge bands to our Music Live line-up. Both bands have stood the test of time and continue to sell out wherever they play. They both have a dedicated following but more recently have attracted new fans to their classic rock pop sounds.

“Both Ocean Colour Scene and Texas will play live on stage following a day of racing here at Doncaster which will offer our visitors a fantastic day and night of entertainment.”

Ocean Colour Scene will play following the Unison Race day on Saturday 5th August and Texas will be live on stage on Saturday 19th August after the Sun Bets Music Live afternoon racing.

Abby continued: “Summer racing is hugely popular and when the crowds have had such a good time during the day its great to see that they can continue into the evening with our Music Live acts.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at Doncaster Racecourse