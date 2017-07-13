Drop in event give donations for people in need

A group of young people is inviting the local community to help the homeless in Calderdale.

Helping hand 4 the homeless is a project set up by a group of young people as part of the National Citizen Service programme, which helps 11 to 17 year olds develop skills.

The group wish to raise awareness of homelessness are asking for donations of toiletries which they will give to ‘The Welcome Centre’ in Huddersfield to help those in need.

They are holding a donations drop off event today (Thursday) between 10am and 3pm at Calderdale College and invite the community to drop in and give what they can.

The group said: "As a result of this we aim to make a difference not only to a short number of people in the short term but also a large number of people through raising awareness about the issue and changing people’s perceptions about the homeless community in Halifax and Huddersfield."

For more information visit their Facebook Page