Easter services taking place across the Calder Valley

Once again members of Christian groups from across the Calder Valley have come together for a number of Easter services.

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have released their Easter services for this year along with taking part in their annual tradtion, the erection of a giant cross.

The cross overlooks Hebden Bridge at a hilltop site in Horsehold and stands at 20 feet high.

A symbol of Christianity, the Easter cross was installed on Palm Sunday, April 9, and will remain there until Pentecost on June 4.

A replacement cross had to be made last year after the original subjected to attacks by vandals, including on one occasion the socket, in which the cross is placed, was found to be filled with concrete.

The new 20 foot high cross was constructed from treated timber at the factory premises of Wireform in Hebden Bridge.

The Morley family who own the company supplied the metal components and, using specialist machinery, made a robust cross which should last for many years.

When not on view the cross is stored at the farm of Andrew Gibbon.

The Easter services taking place across the Upper Calder Valley are:

Good Friday, April 14, the Stations of the Cross around Hebden Bridge. Starts outside the Civic Centre at noon.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, April 16, 6am, at the cross at Horsehold. In addition, individual churches will carry out their own traditional services.

Ascension Day Service, Thursday May 25, at St. Thomas’, in Heptonstall begins at 7pm

Pentecost Sunday, June 4, a musical celebration in the grounds of Hebden Royd Methodist Church.