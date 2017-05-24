Record breaking wildlife walk

Two Calder Valley primary schools took part in creating a brand new Guinness World Record.

Colden J&I School and Hebden Royd CoE Primary School joined other schools up and down the country to create a record for the ‘most children walking simultaneously in a sponsored event’.

Colden pupils on Heptonstall moor

This was part of Walk 4 Wildlife, an event where schools had to be walking at 2.15pm to qualify, and raised funds for local charity Wildlife Vets International (WVI).

The charity provides veterinary expertise to endangered species in the wild.

Mr Dabell has challenged the Colden children to walks across the moors to Gibson Mill and beyond.

There were three routes of varying lengths and the children are invited to push themselves, and their parents.

Luckily the weather held as Gibson Mill kindly produced ice cream for the children as they passed through.

WVI’s Olivia Walter accompanied those on the longer five mile walk with lots of uphill walking.

Just over the Heptonstall ‘peninsular’, Hebden Royd pupils put on their wild animal masks and searched for endangered species in Ragley Woods.

They focussed on the animals of Africa to fit in with topic work.

The benefits of the whole school, families included, being out and about went beyond the obvious.

Parents and staff got a chance to talk ‘off curriculum’ and parents also got an insight into how their children behave with other children when they are at school.

Due to so many schools taking part, Walk 4 Wildlife may become an annual event and if more schools take part the record will be broken every year.

For more information visit www.wildlifevetsinternational.org