School life: Calder High volunteers joined Long March

On Easter Sunday, 22 volunteers arrived at the YMCA in Halifax to embark on a 26.2 mile overnight walk to raise money for the Calder VI Overseas Projects 2017/18.

The group of 19 student volunteers were accompanied by Miss Hartley, Miss Robinson and former student, Emily Glover.

The walk began at midnight and walkers had until 10am on Easter Monday to complete the challenging route.

The 52nd Long March took walkers up hill and down dale with rest stops incorporated along the route, every 6 or 7 miles, for participants to have a well earned bite to eat and hot drink.

The event was well organised with marshals along the route and we were delighted to see 15 of our 22 walkers complete the full route.

The group has raised in excess of £4,000 towards the two projects.

What an incredible achievement!