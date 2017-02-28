School life: Calderdale Indoor Athletics success for Calder High

PE took 32 Year 7 and 8 pupils to the Calderdale Indoor Athletics event held at North Bridge Leisure Centre.
Pupils competed against schools within the Calderdale area across a variety of indoor track and field events including standing long jump, shot put, both sprint and long distance events and also relays. This was a great experience for everybody involved, they gave 100% effort in all the events they participated in. The highest achievement goes to the Year 8 girls who finished an impressive sixth overall out of a possible 12. All pupils represented themselves and school exceptionally well and we look forward to pupils competing again next year.