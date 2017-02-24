National Trust volunteers give nature a helping hand

National Trust staff and volunteers from three sites joined forces on Valentine’s Day to give nature a helping hand.

A team from Hardcastle Crags joined volunteers from East Riddlesden Hall in Keighley and Marsden Moor to make a difference by planting 300 trees in the lower fields at East Riddlesden Hall.

The trees, which included English oak, downy birch, guelder-rose, hazel and alder, were provided by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and will grow to create wet woodland and provide a habitat for animals, plants and a large number of insects.

The trees will also help to reduce flooding in the area during periods of heavy rainfall.

Brian Crossley, volunteer ranger team leader at Hardcastle Crags, said: “It was really nice to be part of a group and help to create a habitat for local wildlife. I really enjoyed the opportunity to work at a different site and in a different environment. Meeting new people and creating something that will help with flooding issues and would benefit the wider community was really rewarding.”

Earlier this month, 23 members of the West Yorkshire National Trust Volunteer Group planted 350 metres of hedgerow along the lower fields at East Riddlesden Hall.

Over two days the volunteers, planted 700 hedging plants in total including; hawthorne, holly, blackthorne, hazel and field maple. The plants, which were also provided by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, will grow to create a wildlife corridor and provide shelter to variety of wildlife including nesting and garden birds, weasels, stoats, foxes, rabbits and otters.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the National Trust can email riddlesdenvolunteers@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01535 607075 to find out more.