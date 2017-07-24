Sharing load to ‘slow the flow’

A very special team member shared the load with volunteers in their battle to prevent flooding in the Calder Valley – a very large working horse called Nathan.

The horse was used during the morning to move very large trees as part of a natural flood management project at Hardcastle Crags working alongside a team of up to 30 volunteers from Slow The Flow Calderdale environmental charity, in partnership with the National Trust.

Nathan was funded for the day through the Heritage Lottery Fund and worked woodland to continue gully stuffing and building leaky dams to slow the flow of water down the valley, which helps reduce the risk of flooding in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and onwards towards Brighouse.

Adrian Horton, Slow The Flow volunteer co-ordinator, said they were grateful Nathan had been made available to the team.

“As work progresses at Hardcastle Crags, we need more volunteers to build leaky dams and for gully stuffing on the tributaries. The work is fairly demanding at times but great fun and you will meet many like-minded people who want to make a tangible, practical and significant difference to flood risk in the Calder Valley.”

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said the council, often working in partnership, was using natural methods to slow water run-off as one of the ways to reduce the risk of flooding.

More volunteers of all ages and fitness levels are needed and are asked to volunteer around eight hours a month. For more details email secretary@slowtheflow.net