Show love for your park this #LoveParks Week

Calderdale parks are taking part in celebrations to mark Love Parks Week which runs until Sunday (July 23).

Now in its 11th year, Love Parks Week, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is Britain’s biggest celebration of these valuable spaces. Calderdale Council is joining in the party and encouraging everyone to share their love for Calderdale’s parks.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Calderdale has some really beautiful parks and this Love Parks Week we are encouraging as many people as possible to go out and enjoy their local green space.

“Along with Keep Britain Tidy, we’re also asking people to take a photo or video in their local park and post on social media using the hashtag #LoveParks. Our parks provide a stunning backdrop for any photo, so tell the world why you love your park.”

To mark Love Parks Week, there will be hearts in parks across the borough with space for people to share their message about what parks mean to them. Using this tide of public support, with people sharing how much parks matter to them and why, environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy will campaign to secure the quality of parks for future generations to enjoy.

One heart will be based in Manor Heath Park all week, where there will also be the chance to try some old fashioned ball games, free of charge at the special Love Parks Week games library.

There’ll be other great activities across Calderdale parks throughout the week, culminating with the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, officially opening a new wooden play sculpture at Shibden Park on Sunday 23 July.

Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award manager said: “We believe that everybody, wherever they live, should have access to a quality green space. We are asking everyone to join us in showing how much they care and helping us to protect parks for future generations.”

For more information about Calderdale parks, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for parks.