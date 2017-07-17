VIDEO: Todmorden pupil given a Young School Gardener of the Year award

A Todmorden High student has beat out other gardeners in her age category and awarded by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Beth Stroud, was crowned RHS Young School Gardener of the Year for the Key Stage 4 category, age 14-16 age group.

Beth was given the award after judges enjoyed her application video filmed at Todmorden High.

The annual competition is aimed at unearthing the next generation of inspirational star gardeners.

BBC Gardeners’ World and ITV’s Love Your Garden presenter, Frances Tophill, was a competition judge and presented all the winners with their awards at RHS Garden Wisley.