Village spirit is just blooming

Success in a Todmorden In Bloom category led to a village hostelry being entered into a county competition and encouraging some community-backed planting of parts of Walsden.

Landlady of the Waggon and Horses, Rochdale Road, Walsden, Michele Hartley sought and received support from a number of other businesses based in, or whose owners live in, Walsden to sponsor and plant an area near Walsden Post Office.

Heritage touch: Planted up outside the Waggon and Horses

She now hopes similar planting projects can take place in other parts of the village - a case of local people helping their own area to look its best, inspired by Todmorden in Bloom.

This month Yorkshire In Bloom judges were in the village to judge the pub’s entry into the county competition after being put forward by Todmorden In Bloom, the Waggon and Horses having won Todmorden in Bloom section prizes in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Michele said she followed up a home-cooking ethos for the Waggon with home-planting as well since taking over the pub three years ago and hoped other plots in the village could now be planted on a similar co-operative basis. Joining forces at the post office with the Waggon and Horses were Excel Fire Protection Ltd, J. W. Parker and Sons Ltd, Calvag, Howley Joinery, Rob Hatt, Laurence Miles, L. C. H. Cars and two businesses based at Todmorden Market with Walsden owners - Petals and Patina and the Crumbly Cheese Stall. Mark Gledhill’s print firm made the sign.

Michele said other projects she hoped would now be undertaken included getting a Christmas tree in the village and a link-up with Walsden St Peter’s Church to tidy shelters, a nearby phone box and a bench.