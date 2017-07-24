We put it out - it’s not always picked up...

Residents of a Calder Valley street are frustrated by the erratic nature of their reycling collection recently.

Homes in Union Street, Hebden Bridge, have Wednesday as their pick-up day but are upset the service is still erratic despite problems with work people parking their cars here that day have been ironed out.

Resident John Tombling said there used to be access problems but even though that issue had been recolved recyclingt collection was erratic.

It was even more frustrating as he often received reminder e-mails reminding him recycling was a due to be collected - only for it still to be there at the end of the day.

John’s recycling includes a number of medicine bottles and if it misses a week an extra trip to the reycling centre has to be made to properly dispose of the extra ones. It often misses. It was good for a couple of months and then has slipped back again. I wouldn’t mind if it was every two weeks if they told us, but we keep getting emails saying ‘get it out’,” he said.

A spokesperson for Suez, which operates the recycling service for Calderdale Council, said the issue should soon be resolved.

“We use a specialist vehicle to access narrow roads where collection in a standard vehicle would be difficult or dangerous. However, the narrow-access vehicle is currently undergoing some minor modifications and it has therefore been necessary to temporarily use several smaller vehicles to collect from some properties. But this should not have affected the frequency of any collections and, following an investigation, this seems to have been caused by an error on behalf of the collection crews. We can assure residents that they will continue to receive their regular scheduled collection going forward, regardless of the size of the vehicle, and we apologise to any residents who have been inconvenienced by this.”