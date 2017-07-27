Explore the Piece Hall at your leisure as grand re-opening returns Halifax landmark to the people

There will be lots to see and do all day and into the evening once the gates of the Piece Hall are opened to the public again after more than three years.

From around 9.30am on Tuesday, August 1 - the day chosen to re-open one of the white rose county’s greatest buildings because it is Yorkshire Day - townspeople and visitors from far and wide will be able to browse the new shops and outlets for pop-up traders, sample some tasty food and drink, check out the new galleries and take a heritage tour to discover the Grade I listed Piece Hall’s fascinating past.

At 10am, the Georgian building, which has been extensively strengthened and developed amid a £19 million scheme while retaining all its dazzling beauty, will see the colonnade units open for business again after the restored trading bell is symbolically rung.

Free family activities will include giant weaving and “art at the cart”, plus there will be performances from local musicians or artists throughout the day.

It is the day the Piece Hall is returned to the people of Halifax. It is a day to relax and look around at your leisure, see the new water features, enjoy the square’s public spaces and explore the wonderful colonnades.