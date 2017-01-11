Fallen trees, telegraph poles and trampolines: The calls keeping West Yorkshire's firefighters busy

A tree crashing through the roof of a bungalow, a fallen telegraph pole and flying trampolines have been keeping firefighters in West Yorkshire bus

The county's fire service said it had received a steady stream of wind related 999 calls since 3am this morning.

Its control room received 56 calls between 3am and 2pm relating to the windy conditions and potentially dangerous structures.

Area Manager Jim Butters said: “The high winds are definitely keeping us busy; our firefighters have attended many incidents throughout the night and into today, ranging from rogue trampolines to damaged buildings.

“Firefighters’ training prepares them for all weather conditions but these strong winds can still make it challenging. The safety of our staff and of the general public is our number one concern.

“We urge the public to be vigilant of properties and buildings which could be damaged, and to stay safe when travelling home from work.”

The service is also asking the public to do their bit to prevent unnecessary calls to the emergency services by securing items such as garden furniture, trampolines and bins which can all cause problems.

Crews have attended 27 of the incidents, with advice being given to callers in other cases.

What calls have been received?

3.03am – Fallen telegraph pole, Cote Lane, Holmfirth. Northern Power Grid attended.

4.05am – Tree through roof of bungalow – Vicarage Gardens, Birkenshaw. No one was inside the property.

4.06am – Trampoline in street, Parkwood Road, Calverley, Pudsey.

4.20am – Tree leaning on house, Moor Road, Ilkley.

4.45am – Flat roof in dangerous position, Headlands Close, Liversedge. Advice given.

5.40am – Dormer of house blown off and in dangerous position, New Hey Road, Bradford.

6.02am – Loose trampoline, Hebble Gardens, Pellon, Halifax, advice given.

6.40am – Loose trampoline, Springdale Crescent, Idle.

7.35am – Roof in dangerous condition, Farlea Drive, Eccleshill, Bradford.

7.46am – Lead hanging from a roof over pavement, Westfield Terrace, Bradford.

8.01am – Precarious tree, Brookfield Road, Bradford.

8.04am – Canopy on petrol station hanging off, Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge.

8.30am – Tree in dangerous position at Halifax Road, Brighouse.

8.46am – Loose metal sheeting, Great Horton Road, Bradford.

8.53am – Jacobs Lane, Keighley, roof slates in danger of falling.

8.59am – Metal shed blown over, Tyersal Court, Bradford.

9.07am – Heavy loose metal sign, Slack Bottom Road, Bradford.

9.09am – Fence panel in street, Wood End Close, Halifax.

09.50am – Folkstone Street, Bradford. Large Conifer fallen onto garage roof, secured by firefighters.

10.07am – Business premise, Otley Road, Bradford. Guttering hanging off corner of building.

10.07am – Primary School, Warren Lane, Eldwick. Conifer tree blowing close to school.

10.26am – Rushton Terrace, Bradford. Collapsed wall in danger of going into house.

10.50am – A hair studio in Town End, Golcar. Plank of wood from scaffolding hanging down.

11.26am – Grattan Road, Bradford. Loose tiles from building.

12.15am – A hotel building, Spen Lane, Gomersal. Unsecure marquee in grounds.

13.16am – Hillary Rd, Shipley. Hanging chimney stack at residential premises.

13.49am – Hospital, Burmantofts. Metal cladding coming off building.

