Fine period home in Todmorden

Four bedroom residence set in a delightful location and benefiting from original features

Commanding a south facing aspect overlooking the Todmorden township, is this handsome, double fronted detached period property circa 1904.

Boasting a wealth of original features and excellent well-manicured landscaped gardens. ‘Hallfield’ is offered for sale with no upward chain.

The gas centrally heated and majority double glazed accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor of: rear entrance lobby with tiled floor opening into the imposing entrance hall with beautiful dark wood panelling and stained glass window feature; cloakroom and separate WC; well-proportioned dining room with front bay window; attractive sitting room with corner bay window and recessed feature fireplace with exposed stone surround; excellent morning room; good quality fitted dining kitchen with breakfast bar area and integral appliances, a separate stairwell accessing the upper levels, utility, pantry and useful keeping store.

To the first floor: fabulous wood panelled landing with large window to the rear aspect, and opening into four well proportioned bedrooms with the principal bedroom enjoying an en-suite bathroom and an impressive range of high quality integral bedroom furniture and family bathroom.

Externally ‘Hallfield’ retains delightful, well-manicured and landscaped mature walled gardens to the front enjoying the slightly elevated southerly aspect, covered parking drive and various sitting areas to the front and side aspect.

Overall the property represents an excellent detached period home commanding an enviable and accessible position with all the Todmorden amenities close by together with the Leeds/Manchester trans-Pennine railway.

Contact Anthony J Turner on 01422 846770 to arrange a viewing.

Price: £449,950