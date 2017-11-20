First show back for Mytholmroyd group after Boxing Day floods

Things are getting 'curiouser and curiouser' as Mytholmroyd’s young performers Saint Michael's Amateurs Juniors in concert (S'MAJIC) tumble through the rabbit hole and into the strange world of Wonderland.

With their first show since the Boxing Day floods of 2015, S’MAJIC are delighted to perform Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr, running November 24 and 25 at 7.15pm, with a Saturday Matinee at 2.15pm, at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, Mytholmroyd.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 07716 408196, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk