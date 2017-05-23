Flag lowered in Halifax in tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack

The Union flag on Halifax Town Hall has been lowered today in a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Councillor Ferman Ali, The Mayor of Calderdale, said: “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrendous incident in Manchester yesterday evening.

“We pray that those who are injured make a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and thanks are also with the police and emergency services who continue to work tirelessly and do all they can to protect us from harm.

“It is heart-warming to see so many communities pulling together and uniting to offer help and support at this tragic time.

“As a mark of respect for the victims and their loved ones, we are flying the Union flag at half-mast at Halifax Town Hall today.”

In a joint statement, the Calderdale Interfaith Council and the Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “The Calderdale Interfaith Council and the Calderdale Council of Mosques express their sorrow to the people of Manchester following last night’s incident at the Manchester Arena.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who died and their families, with those who have serious injuries, and with the emergency services alongside many members of the public, who responded through the night in a heroic way.

“In times of national mourning, the faith communities will come together to support those affected and our resolve to build a kinder, more peaceful world, is rekindled and not diminished.”

The council also said “robust” security arrangements are in place for The Courteeners gig at the Victoria Theatre tonight.

Alison Metcalfe, Calderdale Council’s deputy theatre manager, said: “If you’re attending, please allow plenty of time, as bag searches will be taking place as usual.”

It has also been announced that a vigil will be held in Hebden Bridge this evening at 6pm.

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble Hill, is also flying the flag at half-mast in a mark of respect for the victims and those affected.

Picture: Calderdale Council