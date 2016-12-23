Flood alert in place for River Calder ahead of Storm Barbara

A flood alert is in place for the River Calder’s upper catchment as the county braces itself for Storm Barbara.

This means that means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but an Environment Agency spokesperson said it does not expect to issue any flood warnings at this time.

The spokesperson added: “Today will see a band of rain moving over the Pennines from west to east. The rainfall is expected around midday on Friday, December 23 and should clear the area late evening.

“We expect the rivers to respond to this rainfall. There is the potential for localised surface water flooding. Following the storm, further bands of rain are expected tomorrow and Sunday, a typical weather pattern for this time of year.

“The current forecast indicates the impacts of this additional rain will be similar to what we will experience today.”

“This flood alert will remain in force over the Christmas period.”

Environment Agencty teams are currently checking for and clearing blockages and will monitor the situation over Christmas.