Flooding part of portfolio in Halifax MP’s new shadow front bench role

HALIFAX MP Holly Lynch has been given a shadow front bench portfolio following Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s post-election reshuffle.

The news was announced on Monday and Ms Lynch is looking forward to taking up her new role in the shadow DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) - a brief which includes issues related to flooding.

Ms Lynch said: “These are exciting times and it is nice to be on the front bench, being at the heart of things.

“Flooding is such an important issue and I will have an opportunity to take our local experiences in Calderdale, put that to good use and try and get the best we can from this Government,” she said.

“Jeremy is aware that flooding is an issue close to my heart and he undertook a floods visit to Calderdale.”

She added that it was an important time to be at the heart of environmental matters with Britain’s exit from the European Union being negotiated over the coming months, and she would be getting to grips with the full shadow DEFRA brief following a meeting with colleagues this week.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’m delighted to welcome Holly Lynch to Labour’s front bench and am sure she will bring a huge amount to the Shadow DEFRA team’s work. Holly was a strong campaigner in Parliament for improved floods planning following the December 2015 flooding, including of the River Calder in her constituency, and I know she will build on that in her new role.”