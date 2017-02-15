Floods Minister to visit Mytholmroyd today

THE FLOODS Minister is due to visit Yorkshire today to examine £15m plans to protect a village in the region.

Thérèse Coffey is due in Mytholmroyd, near Halifax in West Yorkshire to look at design options for a new flood alleviation scheme that will better protect nearly 400 homes and businesses.

This is part of the £50m the government is investing to provide better flood protection to 1,600 properties across Calderdale by 2021.

Mytholmroyd’s defences will be bolstered by a separate scheme a short distance upstream in Hebden Bridge, which is due to start construction later this year.

Ms Coffey said: “The memories of last winter’s floods won’t soon be forgotten, but I want to reassure the communities across Calderdale that we are investing to better protect your homes, businesses and families.

“We have committed over £50m to improve flood defences across the Calder Valley by 2021 – combining traditional defences with natural measures to slow the flow upstream.

“Plans on display in Mytholmroyd show how the Environment Agency, local councils and communities are working closely together to ensure better flood protection is in place.”

Calderdale’s flood defences are being boosted by a number of natural flood management projects, such as tree planting and using land to store water, and further slow-the-flow initiatives are being considered.

The Minister is also expected to see the scale of the £9m repairs the Environment Agency is undertaking on flood defences across Calderdale, following last winter’s floods.

Adrian Gill, area flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We are working closely with communities to make sure we spend this money where it will most help the people of Calderdale.”