Former deputy head Karen joins Halifax Minster

A former deputy head at Luddenden Dene CE Junior and Infant School has been appointed as Halifax Minister’s education officer.

Karen Lomas was also head at Savile Park Primary School for 12 years and retired from teaching last summer to spend time volunteering in Nepal where she taught English, helped in an orphanage and shared her expertise in teacher training.

She said: “Since the age of 18, I had always wanted to volunteer overseas so I was lucky when I reached a time in my life when I was able to.

“My children had grown up and I felt it was the perfect opportunity.

“When I returned I knew that I still wanted to work with children and I when heard of the education officer post here at the Minster, I didn’t miss a beat in applying.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge. I am especially looking forward to working with local schools and organising events and workshops that will enrich the national curriculum.

“I also want to build links with local nurseries and day care providers.

“The events will be aimed at children of all ages and their families, and I very much want the Minster to feel an accessible place and someone they belong; part of their community.

“I am proud to have called Halifax my home for 34 years and I feel the Minster sits at the very heart of the town.”