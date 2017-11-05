From east coast to red rose border, photographer has his eye on it

Is Yorkshire as pretty as a picture, from wild moorland to seaside sunsets?

Photographer Dave Zdanowicz thinks so, and from the North Yorkshire coast to the Lancashire border, has chosen 120 of his best images for a new collection.

Harold Park, Low Moor, picture by Dave Zdanowicz from his book More Yorkshire In Photographs

Based on the Calderdale, Bradford and North Kirkleees border, Dave, whose work often appears in our publications with his trademark Dave Z credit, has an appreciative eye for Yorkshire’s diverse areas of beauty and has published this new selection of them in More Yorkshire In Photographs, a follow-up to his first volume of Yorkshire In Photographs from last year.

Images ranging from Harold Park, Low Moor, on Dave’s doorstep, to a stunning landscape at Woolley, near Wakefield, reveal natural beauty close to our urban areas.

Pictures taken in Calderdale, North Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield are alongside among more familiar - at least outside the county - sights at Whitby, Haworth, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Dales.

Published by Amberley Publishing at £15.99, the new volume will also be available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats, and available through Amazon, Waterstones, W H Smiths and many other book shops and outlets.

Photographer Dave Zdanowicz - of Dave Z Photography - who has published his book More Yorkshire In Photographs

The 128-page book, which has a foreword by BBC journalist and weather presenter Keeley Donovan, is also available from his website, www.davezphotography.co.uk

Wakefield Harvest, picture by Dave Zdanowicz from his book More Yorkshire In Photographs

Milky Way Over Malham, picture by Dave Zdanowicz, from his book More Yorkshire In Photographs