Frostholme Mill up for sale along with 500 lots of equipment

A Todmorden furniture manufacturing site, including an extensive range of furniture manufacturing equipment, is on sale.

The Frostholme Mill facility, in Todmorden, at over 125,000 sq ft on a 2.9 acre site, is one of the largest furniture manufacturing sites in the UK.

Formerly a cotton mill, the property has been used for furniture production for the past 50 years.

Property and business asset consultancy Sanderson Weatherall has been appointed on behalf of the Landlord, Nathan Furniture and a Major Finance Company to manage the sale of the machinery and equipment with or without the property.

Neil Simpson, partner at Sanderson Weatherall said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for an existing local or national furniture manufacturer, or a start-up, to acquire both a great facility and high quality equipment.

“Whilst the online auction of the equipment is set to close end-June, there is an incredible opportunity for a buyer to purchase the equipment pre-auction and occupy the building on incentivised lease rental rates with an option to buy.

“This could be the lowest entry business opportunity on the market today.”

The auction, which includes over 500 lots of furniture manufacturing equipment, will close at 12pm on June 28.