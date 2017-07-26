Funding announced for £30m flood defence scheme to protect Mytholmroyd

A major £30m flood scheme to protect homes and businesses in Mytholmroyd is a step closer thanks to a decision made by the Calderdale Flood Partnership Board.

The board approved the allocation of funding for the scheme following detailed investigation work carried out by the Environment Agency to ensure the highest possible standard of flood protection for the village.

The Environment Agency will now apply for planning permission and construction is expected to commence in the autumn.

Adrian Gill, flood risk manager for the Environment Agency, said: “This is an important next step in building the right flood scheme for the village.

“We have already completed a £9 million recovery programme across Calderdale to restore protection to communities following the flooding of December 2015 and have been working hard to ensure we provide the highest standard of protection.

“We will continue to listen to the local community and keep them informed as the project progresses.

Following the flooding of December 2015, the Environment Agency has completed six new schemes, reducing flood risk to 500 homes as part of a £9 million recovery programme across Calderdale.

In Mytholmroyd, significant work to clear the channel, repair damaged walls and make safe damaged buildings has already been carried out.

The new million scheme for Mytholmroyd has been developed in partnership with Calderdale Council, the local community, and partners. As design work is finalised, the current options for the scheme include:

New, raised flood and improved walls

The relocation of Caldene Bridge

Widening of the river channel at key locations

Strengthening and waterproofing of buildings next to the river.

Plans are for the scheme to be completed in phases and widening the river at Greenhill Industrial Estate will continue to be explored.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s leader, said: “I am very pleased that the board has agreed to allocate the funding required to enable this scheme to go ahead, which is really good news for Mytholmroyd residents and businesses.

“Of course, this is just one part of an ongoing programme of works to reduce the risk of flooding across Calderdale, and I would encourage people to regularly visit www.eyeoncalderdale.com to keep updated on all of the works.”