Get going - and growing - to add your talents to Blackshaw Fete

Are you Inspired by television’s Bake-Off, Sewing Bee or Gardeners World? Love to bake, make or grow something?

Well, you can put it all into practice at this year’s Blackshaw Head Fete, held in the village from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 2!

The fete’s produce and craft competition is open to everyone - young and old, beginner or experienced - and with more than 50 different categories to choose from including various cakes, jams, knitted and sewn creations, kids junk modelling and decorated buns, home-grown veg, eggs, paper-craft, flowers and more, you are invited to join in.

You can get an entry form at the reception desk in Hebden Bridge Town Hall, May’s Shop in Colden or online at www.blackshaw.net and on Facebook (search ‘blackshawheadfete’), then get growing or creating over the summer and pop along to the marquee on fete day between 9am and 11am with your completed form and entries (it costs 50p fee per item entered).