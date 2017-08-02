Good news for flood damaged St Michael’s

St Michael’s Church in Mytholmroyd will finally re-open its doors for Sunday services on Sunday, August 6 at 11am.

The church was flooded to a depth of four feet in the severe flood on Boxing Day 2015 and has been undergoing extensive restoration ever since. All the pews were removed to safe storage and the wooden floor was replaced before the pews were re-installed. The church council took advantage of the situation to install underfloor heating and to make the building more user friendly by creating special pews where wheelchairs and prams can be accommodated and removing all steps within the nave which now has a completely flat floor.

All the pews were removed to safe storage

Full re-decoration, re-carpeting, comfortable pew cushions and the installation of a new sound system completed the renovation.

Everyone is welcome to view the restored church on Saturday, August 5 between 10am and 3pm, and at the morning service the following day.

The church will be rededicated later in the autumn. Full details of this special service will be available soon.