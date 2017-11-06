Search

Halifax company gives vibrant display of Indian dance at Hebden Bridge

Young Temple Dancers of Halifax seen with Robin Tuddenham, chief executive of Calderdale Council. Standing, from the left, are Shantha Rao (Annapurna artistic directors, Nishita Mudunuru, Robin Tuddenham, Antara Reddy, Shloka Jhami and Amanda Crowther (chair of Annapurna) and, sitting, Varsha Reddy and Mowkthika Sreedarala
Annapurna Indian Dance presented a vibrant and colourful Indian Lights Festival event at Birchcliffe Centre, Hebden Bridge.

Chair of Annapurna, based at Dean Clough, Halifax, Amanda Crowther said: “The event aimed to connect communities together. It gave a wonderful opportunity for young people to show their talent. We showcased original work from regionally as well as nationally reputed artists.” Guests included Calderdale Council chief executive Robin Tuddenham.