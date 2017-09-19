Halifax Courier Chip Shop of the Year 2017 - Vote for your finalists

Time is running out for you to vote for your favourite chippy in the Courier Chip Shop of the Year 2017.
We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2017 and we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2017.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in this week's paper (Friday 29 September) to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, October 6, 2017.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
01 Bank Top Fisheries, Ovenden Road, Halifax
02 Blakeley’s of Brighouse, Canal Street, Brighouse
03 Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax
04 Castle Avenue Fisheries, Castle Avenue, Brighouse
05 Elland Lane Fisheries, Elland Lane, Elland
07 Field Lane Fisheries, Highfield Road, Brighouse
08 Highroad Fisheries, Gibbett Street, Halifax
09 Hirds Family Fisheries, Backhold Lane, Halifax
10 Marks Fry-Days, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse
11 Mother Hubbard’s Fish & Chips, King Cross Road, Halifax
12 Pearsons Fish & Chips, Union Street, Halifax
13 The Catch, Green Lane, West Vale
14 The Golden Haddock, West Street, Sowerby Bridge
15 The Happy Haddock, Bradford Road, Brighouse
16 Todmorden Chippy, Stansfield Road, Todmorden
17 Tony’s Chippy, Illingworth Road, Halifax
18 Towngate Fisheries, Towngate, Sowerby Bridge
19 Wendy’s Fish & Chips, Catherine Sreet, Elland
20 West Vale Fisheries, Stainland Road, West Vale
21 New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park Road, Halifax
