Halifax flat towers fail fire safety tests

The cladding on three blocks of flats in Halifax has failed fire safety tests.

High rise blocks Jumples Court, Mixenden Court and Wheatley Court, as well as others across the country, were checked in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, in which at least 80 people died.

A statement on the website of Together Housing, which runs housing services in Calderdale, read: “Together Housing have been informed by the Department of Communities and Local Government that samples of the cladding on the high rise blocks in Mixenden - Jumples Court, Mixenden Court and Wheatley Court - have failed their tests.

“Together Housing puts the safety of our residents first. We have met with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on site today to review our fire safety procedures in the light of this new information. They are satisfied with our current fire safety procedures and they have advised that the current Stay Put policy in the event of a fire should still be followed.

“The Fire and Rescue Service have advised us to check that all fire doors and smoke alarms in flats are working properly. We will be visiting customer’s homes as soon as possible to undertake these checks and will repair or replace any items at no cost.

“We will begin the process to remove the cladding as soon as possible. Our specialist advisor Trident is working with us to remove the cladding and at the same time making the blocks as safe as possible. West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has advised us it is safe for all residents to remain in their homes whilst this work is being carried out. We will notify our residents as soon as we know the timescale for this.

“If residents have any queries they can attend the drop in sessions in the community room on the ground floor at no.3 Mixenden Court. These are taking place at the following times:

“Saturday 1 July 10am - 2pm; and

“Monday 3 July 11am – 1pm and 4pm - 6pm.

“Residents can ask any question about fire safety via the dedicated email address at firesafety@togetherhousing.co.uk or contact us via social media such as Twitter or Facebook. Alternatively residents can call us on 0300 555 5557.”