Halifax gym raises £1k with charity spinathon

Halifax fitness gym Xplosive Fitness has raised £1,000 for charity as part of a spinathon fundraising event.

The event, which consisted of four back-to-back spin classes, was raising funds for the Sue Ryder and Crohn’s and Colitis UK charities.

Kate and Matt Doyle, with daughter Lisa Bray at the Xplosive Fitness Charity Spinathon

According to staff, all 12 of the gym’s bikes were in use throughout the event and there was a free cake stall available downstairs.

The gym considers the event to be a huge success and is currently planning to host another spinathon at some point in the near future.