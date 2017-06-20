Halifax raises the flags to celebrate Armed Forces Week

Flags were raised across the region and the rest of the UK last weekend as the Armed Forces Week celebrations got underway.

The national event is a chance for people across the country to pay their respects and show their support to members of the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

People, flags and tents at Armed Forces Day, Halifax

Beginning on June 19, it marks a week of public events, ceremonies and get-togethers dedicated to the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal AirForce, culminating in Armed Forces Day on June 24, which has been celebrated on the last Saturday of each June since it was introduced in 2006.

In Halifax, the festivities began last Saturday with an open community event on Southgate in Halifax town centre, where people and families were encouraged to join in the celebratory atmosphere and find out more about military life past and present.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Ferman Ali, officially opened the event at 11am with a trumpet fanfare, and the street was filled with stalls, military vehicles, equipment, a medical tent and full field kitchen, as well as representatives from the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council paid its respects by raising the Armed Force flag at the Town hall at 10am on Monday morning.

Ludmila Verner and her grandson Alex Verner on the tank at Armed Forces Day, Halifax

This coincided with another ceremony led by the Mayor which took place at the same time at Broad Street Plaza, where the Town Hall flagpole could be seen.

This event was attended by the 4th Battalion of The Yorkshire Regiment, veterans and representatives from the Council and the Police, along with a handful of local people.

The flag will fly at the Town Hall until this Saturday, June 24, which will mirror other buildings and famous landmarks around the UK.

There have, of course, been other celebrations going on in the surrounding areas to commemorate Armed Forces Week, with events planned in Batley, Mirfield and Todmorden throughout the coming weekend, as well as others in Bradford and Huddersfield.

A tank on the street at Armed Forces Day, Halifax

Regarding the Armed Forces Week celebrations as a whole, the Mayor said: “We are proud to be supporting Armed Forces Week in Calderdale. We can’t thank the Armed Forces enough for everything they do for our country, and the special events are a chance for local people to come together and recognise their dedication and bravery.”

Mohammed Konain trying out the gear at Armed Forces Day, Halifax