Have you seen missing Calderdale man Christopher Mulligan?

Calderdale police are appealing for information to help find a 26-year-old man missing from the Hebden Bridge area.

The last potential sighting of Christopher Mulligan was at 6.30pm last Thursday, close to the Burnley FC football ground.

Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for Christopher.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6, slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of grey three quarter length trousers.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Christopher since yesterday afternoon or knows where he is now is asked to contact police via 101 quoting Niche 13170236656.