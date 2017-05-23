Todmorden Sports Centre set to close for essential repairs

Essential repairs are needed at Todmorden Sports Centre and will see areas of the building close from next week.

The swimming pool, sauna, steam room, spa and ground floor fitness studio will all be closed for essential maintenance from May 30 to June 5.

This will involve replacing the main control panels that control water quality in the swimming pool.

There will be no swimming or spa access during this time, and fitness classes will run in the smaller first-floor studio, meaning class sizes will be limited for this week.

Calderdale Council’s Sports Service Manager, Gary Byrnes, said: “Todmorden Sports Centre is really popular, but to maintain the high standard of facilities at the site it’s unfortunately necessary to close sections of the centre for essential maintenance.

“This work will be completed as quickly as possible, but we apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes to our customers.

“Our other four sites in Calderdale are open as normal while this closure is in place and our fitness membership covers facilities at all these sites.

“Please also be aware that Monday May 29, the day before the closure, is a bank holiday, so we will be open during our usual holiday times of 7am to 3pm.”

The repair work will also mean that the main entrance will need to be closed on Wednesday May 31 and one other day, which will be confirmed later in the project, so access to the building on these days will be via the top car park.

Additional work will also be carried out on the air conditioning units that supply the gym and first-floor fitness studio, from Tuesday 30 May for up to five weeks.

This means there will be no air conditioning during this period in the gym or first-floor fitness studio.