Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2017 theme announced

Hebden Bridge is in for a treat this summer when the town centre will be taken over by the 10th Handmade Parade, organisers are delighted to announce the theme will be ‘Sea of Dreams’.

Artistic Director of Handmade Parade, Andrew Kim said: “The 2017 ‘Sea of Dreams’ parade uses a nautical theme to explore the nightmares that divide us and our dreams for a new future. The emphasis is on fun and in enjoying the ridiculous. International, artists from Greece bring their advanced stilt and street theatre pizazz to Hebden Bridge”

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is an annual masquerade of fun for all. Three weeks of open workshops involving local artists, families, volunteers, guest artists and amazing street bands start on Saturday 3rd June. The workshops culminate in a spectacular event with up to 1000 people dancing down the streets of Hebden Bridge watched by thousands more. This year’s parade will take place on Sunday 25 June.

There will also be an exciting international residency with Greek artists from Motus Terrae leading street theatre and stilt workshops.

There will be a number of open workshops leading up to the event from June 3 to June 22. These will be creating costumes, carryable art, giant puppets as well as stilt walking, samba drumming and dance workshops. You can also get involved in parade classes learning samba, dance and stilt walking.

The parade will take place on Sunday 25 June at noon followed by a Picnic in the Park from 1pm to 4pm

If you would like to help out come and volunteer with us – it’s all fun and you’re really helping bring excitement to the community. For more information please email, volunteer@handmadeparade.co.uk

This year’s Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is supported by Arts Council England, Hebden Royd Town Council and is working in partnership with the Hebden Bridge Arts Festival and Calderdale Council.

For more information please go to www.handmadeparade.co.uk/hebden-bridge-parade