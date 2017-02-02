Hero police dog foils Todmorden post office raider

A hero police dog managed to bring down a burglar who was involved in a raid on a Todmorden post office.

The incident happened at around 1.50am this morning (Thursday), when three suspects are believed to have forced entry to the premises on Burnley Road and made off with alcohol.

They fled the scene in a white vehicle. Meanwhile police dog Lancon Sharkie and his handler were patrolling the town of Rawtenstall, Lancashire.

Around one hour after the burglary, the vehicle, stolen from Salford and bearing false plates, passed them. The pair pursued it, adhering to pursuit policy, until it crashed into a wall.

The three burglars ran from the scene, but Sharkie and his handler set off on foot in pursuit,

Sharkie managed to chase down one of the offenders who was then arrested.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the other two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 13170050691. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.