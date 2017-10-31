Historian’s spotlight at fundraiser falls on Halifax and Calderdale’s role in the Reformation

Historian David Glover will give a two-part talk about some aspects of “The Reformation” at Halifax Minster on Friday, November 3 (2pm).

Tickets are £5 via Minster office 01422 355436 or on the door, all funds raised going to the Minster.

David will explore roles played by Calderdale people involved in this important time in history.

Following a brief resume of how the Reformation came about, David will introduce the men who influenced events in Halifax during the critical years of the mid 16th century and explain the feud in which they were caught up.

After that follows the story of the early Protestant vicars of Halifax.

The second part of the lecture will focus on two men with Calderdale connections who helped create the King James Bible of 1611.