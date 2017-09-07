Hospice is back on road after arson attack

At the beginning of July a suspected arson attack at the Overgate Hospice charity shop in Hebden Bridge destroyed the Hospice’s beloved van.

Unfortunately the van could no longer be used to raise money for the Hospice via the shops and events.

The van was damaged after an arson attack close to the furniture shop in Hebden Bridge

With one of the Hospices major events, the colour run, just two weeks away the Calderdale community rallied round and within days the team at the Hospice had enough vans to keep the shop open and the event on track. The generosity didn’t stop there as long term Hospice supporter and corporate members DD Porters donated one of their vans permanently to the Hospice now affectionately named Derek.

In addition a van appeal which had already been launched raised £1500 that coupled with some insurance money allowed the Hospice to buy a van for the Hebden Furniture shop.

Laura Golding, Director of Income, said: “It was heart-breaking for all the staff and volunteers that our van was set alight and it has impacted our work at the charity shop. However I have been overcome by the generosity shown by the Calderdale public and we were inundated with offers of vans to use. Thanks to DD Porters and the appeal we now have an extra van for the shops and the fundraising team to use to raise extra income. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support we are so glad we are back on the road.”