Incredible Edible: August is shaping up to be wet and windy

August is shaping up to be wet and windy. But we have been lucky so far, first Sunday gardening was one of the rare sunny days.

Our volunteers were able to work on the recovery beds by the canal near Key Sike lane and at Todmorden Community College without getting a soaking, look out for all the new planting.

The Market Hall planters are crammed with herbs and the Hippodrome beds have been topped up too, it’s all looking pretty lush at the moment.

Master maker and fettler Fix it Fred has also been busy at the college making good the plumbing of the water butts and building new higher plinths for them so that watering cans will fit under the taps properly, just in case we should get that heat wave the weather folk keep promising us.

You may have noticed there was a bit of a stink around town, Eagles Crag Brewery very kindly recycles the spent hops to us, but worry not dear readers, the smell has now faded and the goodness will keep on working. We use the hops as mulch and to improve the soil in the growing beds and planters, they really do work very well.

There are still plenty of berries to pick at the front of the health centre and the odd few still ripening opposite the bus station. The cooking apples at the health centre will soon be ready so start planning your apple pies, or for something simple and tasty try this simple recipe.

Easy apple sauce, a great dip for cinnamon biscuits.

Ingredients

8oz cooking apples, peeled, cored and chopped

½ lemon, zest only

2 tbsp water

½oz butter or vegan substitute

1 tsp caster sugar

Method

Put the apples in a saucepan with the lemon zest and water. Cover and cook over a low heat until they are soft and mushy.

Take off the heat and beat in the butter and the sugar and allow to cool.

We always welcome volunteers so if you would like to join us just come along to the Unitarian Church building at 10 am on the first and or third Sunday of the month, after gardening we return for a fabulous free lunch. You don’t have to know how to grow or have green fingers to muck in and be part of the team and chatting over lunch is a real social event in itself.

Find out more about IET at www.incredible-edible-todmorden.co.uk