Incredible Edible: Beacons of hope in a wobbly world

Some beacons are absolutely literal like the “Light Fandango” March 3, 7pm – 9pm.

A free event to celebrate the switching on of the flood lighting for the bell tower of Todmorden’s grade one listed Unitarian Church.

This amazing building hosts most groups that come to visit IET to take tours of our town so is very important to us.

Dr Butler’s Hatstand Medicine Band will be playing and the special guest is the Town Mayor Councillor Tony Greenwood. Do come along, bring the family and join in the fun it’s going to be great.

You can also check out all the work our volunteers have been doing in the grounds, even the younger workers have been getting stuck in.

Some are beacons of a different sort like Dr Lindsay Smales blog on our website. It talks about equally exiting things like this eminently sensible idea that has been acknowledged in the draft of a ‘Local Plan’ currently being proposed by Calderdale Council.

In their new plan they are proposing to adopt the following policy, ‘All new residential developments with the exception of apartments and specialist accommodation shall include gardens or communal areas of adequate size, commensurate in scale with the development, to support household food production.

Furthermore, all developers will be encouraged to explore ways to incorporate food growing into landscaping schemes and the spaces around their developments. This is truly enlightened and very forward thinking of our borough council and moves things on beyond the council growing licences that groups in the valley can apply for in order to grow food.

You may have noticed some of our volunteers out recently with measuring tapes and clip boards measuring and taking photographs our growing sites in order to keep IET’s own licence up to date.

It also allows us to calculate how much compost we need for topping up the raised beds and how many plants to bring on from seed now that spring is hopefully on its way.

We want our town beds to be as productive as possible with lots of fruit and veggies to share and of course to look the best they can for our visitors and everyone in the town who sees them every day.

When there is such uncertainty all around it’s great to have so much promise in our own Calder Valley. I really do think that is truly incredible whichever way you look at it.